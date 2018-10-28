We have an important election coming up, and we should all think carefully and clearly about how we vote, for whom we vote and why we are voting for a candidate. I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity of spending time with Steve Miller, who is a candidate for re-election in District 26 for state representative. Steve has done a fine job in Boise representing our District since 2012, and he is an honest, hard-working and reliable man.
Our district includes counties that are rural and heavily involved in agriculture. Steve has lived in Camas County his entire life and is a farmer, so he understands the needs of our local farming community. His knowledge of water issues is considerable.
He has often been wrongly described as not strongly supporting education — not true. He is a strong advocate of community colleges and career/technical education and supports increasing teachers' salaries as well as all funding for education.
The subject of Proposition 2 is extremely complicated. Although at first glance it sounds like something that, of course, should be passed. It is a financial issue and needs to be soundly written and shaped so that Idaho does not end up in fiscal chaos by agreeing to pay too much for too many. Steve supports this approach.
It is important to note that Steve has never voted to sell public lands. It has never even come up for a vote in the house. The greatest loss to Idahoans is wildfire. The ecological damage to our resources in terms of erosion, fish and wildlife habitat, timber harvest, grazing and recreation are tremendous. The economic impact to our valley was severe. Idaho management of federal lands can and will reduce wildfires and provide economic benefit.
Carol Holman
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.