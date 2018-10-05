I've had the pleasure of residing in the Wood River Valley/Idaho for 20 years. During this time, our community and Idaho are still discussing the great need for improvement in: education (at all levels); infrastructure (roads, bridges, sewers); workforce development (jobs, wages, economy); affordable housing and affordable, accessible health care; public lands, water and conservation; efficiency and fairness in government (of, by and for the people) — to name a few needs.
We must make Idaho and its communities a better place by electing government representatives who can lead and govern in honorable conduct with a true sense of bipartisanship for the greater good of all Idaho and its citizens.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, Rep. Sally Toone and candidate for State House, Muffy Davis offer us this effective leadership and much more.
In our own community alone, we have a wealth of experts who should be assembled to discuss and offer insights on the best policy solutions for the above and additional areas of need. Take education, for example. The Sun Valley Community School and Director Ben Pettit would be a perfect choice. It has earned national recognition and has a 100 percent graduation rate.
Election Day draws near. Vote. It's our power and voice. Stay informed. Be aware and engaged. Consider the long-term consequences of election decisions.
Jennifer Montgomery
Hailey
