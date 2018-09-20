Vote Stennett, Toone and Davis for statehouse
For several decades, Idaho’s party-in-power has routinely voted to starve our educational system of the funds necessary to succeed. One of our most valuable assets — teachers — are the real unsung heroes of our future. Without quality teachers instilling curiosity and creativity, our graduating students don’t have the skills necessary to compete in this fast-paced economy.
The latest figures show national teacher salaries average $53,353, but Idaho’s teacher salaries rank 23 percent below that. Why would teachers choose to stay in Idaho with such restrictive salaries when moving to a neighboring state where teachers are economically rewarded makes it easier to make ends meet?
Children with a strong pre-K and kindergarten foundation excel at learning at a much higher degree than those who don’t have that benefit. Idaho’s pre-K and kindergarten teacher salaries are dead last in the nation — 18 percent behind the national average. Our special education teacher salaries are second-lowest in the country, and Idaho’s expenditure per student is second from the bottom.
With Idaho’s teacher exodus accelerating, our tax base (which pays teacher salaries) shrinking and with tax breaks to corporations and the already-wealthy, we face a grim future. Poorly paid teachers produce poorly educated young people unable to compete in a global economy based on science, technology and math.
For years, Sen. Michelle Stennett and Rep. Sally Toone have worked tirelessly to increase our educational budget, and Muffy Davis has pledged increased educational funding as a priority.
I urge you to support higher academic outcomes and increased teacher salaries by voting for Michelle, Sally and Muffy in November. It’s time to end Idaho’s bottom-of-the-barrel educational standing.
Margaret Macdonald
Stewart
Ketchum
Thank you for running reader comment
As a norm, I do not write to the newspaper regarding its content. That being said, I feel compelled to thank you for printing the Reader Comment correcting the record regarding Idaho prisons in Sunday’s paper.
A huge thank you to the four men who took the time, made the effort and did the in-depth research to correct the record on prison population and first-time offenders. Without these men getting together to correct via factual reporting (although they were not reporters), the liberal agenda will continue.
If more reporters would start doing the tough part of reporting — searching out the facts, checking what information someone spews for their benefit and not making up false reports/news — we as a society would be better for it.
An old saying goes “Blow enough smoke, and people will believe there is a fire,” which is what the liberal sector in our country continues to do. Repeat false information until everyone without good old-fashioned sense believes it.
Reporters need to search for the truth, not just repeat articles over and over. Many of us want to read the real story, written and filled with the truth — whatever the subject matter.
Thank you for printing the real story at last.
Valerie H. Drake
Hagerman
