Vote Seely for Burley Council
In today’s contentious political climate, we quizzically wonder why anyone would want to enter the arena of politics. On the other hand, we also recognize the necessity for government to maintain order and promote the common good of our citizens which requires men and women who are willing to stand up and shoulder this responsibility. We like to think that our local governments can still embody those diminished characteristics of civility and integrity. We applaud all women and men who come forward to serve our communities.
We support Kimberli Seely in her candidacy for one of the seats on the Burley City Council. She possesses to a high degree those qualities of civility, integrity, intelligence and good judgment so necessary to the function of effective and fair government. She seeks office because of her sincere desire to contribute to the welfare of all the citizens of our community. Because Kim is highly committed to the ideals she espouses, she is extremely hard-working in the accomplishment of those ideals. Her exceptional commitment to her family, her faith, her community and her country will be a benefit to us all.
We urge you to vote for Kimberli Seely to be one of our next Burley City Councilwomen.
Norvel and Karen Christenson
Burley
