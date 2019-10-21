{{featured_button_text}}
I have known Ruth Pierce for many years. I know that her knowledge of the culture of our community and commitment to Twin Falls is second to none.

Ruth Pierce has been serving the Twin Falls community as a city leader since 1978. She has does this in many roles; she has served as a volunteer in various community and civic organizations, as well as having been a small business owner. Ruth has been involved in promoting city economic development. She has also been heavily involved with business recruitment and creating new jobs for our residents.

She wants Twin Falls to continue to be a vibrant and safe community, and her experience will be invaluable as Twin Falls moves from large rural to small urban. She can help the city navigate the intricacies of the process as we move forward.

As a CPA, Ruth brings a wealth of financial expertise that has proven valuable to the city council financial and budget matters. She is a proven leader and will continue to offer her skill to improving Twin Falls.

Please join me in re-electing Ruth Pierce to the city council on Nov. 5.

Lucy Wills

Twin Falls

