Letter: Vote Ron Taylor for Senate District 26: Let’s vote thoughtfully

District 26 voters for the Idaho Senate have an opportunity to show their support for competence, commitment, and the ability to use good judgement under difficult circumstances.

Ron Taylor is a retired paramedic/firefighter, and a candidate for the Idaho Senate seat previously held by Michelle Sennett. You can vote for Ron at the polls on May 17, or by absentee ballot or early voting at your county courthouse.

Idaho legislators are required to run for office under a political designation; however, Ron Taylor is not a political partisan. He has been in public service for four decades and wants to continue his public service as your state senator. Independents, Republicans, and Democrats can all comfortably vote for Ron.

Because Idaho is facing a number of crucial problems in the future, Idaho needs a senator who represents its residents in a positive way: one who has actual leadership experience in emergency services and government; one who studies each issue thoroughly; one who listens to all sides of an issue rather than taking an inflexible stand in advance; and one who seeks consensus with other officials and the public. That “one” is Ron Taylor.

Idaho gets all the positive benefits with Ron, and no negative or controversial downsides, so please vote thoughtfully for Ron Taylor.

As a former county commissioner and as a community advocate for many causes, the two of us are proud to endorse Ron Taylor for District 26.

Len and Carol Harlig

Scottsdale, Ariz.

