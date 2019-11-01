{{featured_button_text}}
(Courtesy photo)

As a 30-year resident of Twin Falls, with nearly 20 years working in economic development, Jan Rogers has proven accomplishments in growing economic success in Twin Falls by creating jobs, building partnerships, helping local businesses to expand and serving as a city leader.

She has brought several key employers to our community that helped to create over 5,000 good-paying jobs for our residents. She has also worked closely with local businesses to secure expansions — assuring current employees kept their jobs while new employees were added.

She has received state awards recognizing her leadership. Her addition to the Twin Falls City council will bring integrity, leadership and experience to our community.

It is with great pride and honor that I will cast my vote for someone so dedicated and with such passion for our community. Not to mention the plethora of experience and knowledge that she will bring to the position. Please join me in voting for Jan Rogers on Nov. 5.

Lucy Wills

Twin Falls

