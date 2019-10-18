I’m writing in support of Jan Rogers for City Council. I have known Jan for a long time, and have always admired her tenacity for hard work and dedication. Jan’s love of our area and of the people is evident in everything she does. Her people skills are tremendous, and her integrity is beyond approach. Jan has wonderful leadership skills and has used them in helping Twin Falls Economic Development.
Jan was a take-charge economic development director for SIEDO for 14 years and, during that time, she was instrumental in bringing many wonderful companies — both large and small — into our area. She will be diligent in watching our tax dollars while also trying to meet the needs of Twin Falls. Her careful consideration of others will be an asset to the city.
I would also like to support Councilwoman Ruth Pierce, who has served Twin Falls City very well during her time in office. Ruth attends everything and is very thoughtful in her deliberations and votes. I have admired Ruth for many years for her involvement in the community, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and her fine business practices.
Ruth is a valued community member and a responsible citizen with a heart for the city. It would be of great value to all of us to keep her in this position.
Twin Falls is very fortunate to have people these qualities of character, integrity and leadership abilities run for Twin Falls City Council. Be sure to vote in this coming city election on Nov. 5.
Linda Wright Hartgen
Twin Falls
