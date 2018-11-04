Try 1 month for 99¢
I strongly support the Roger Harris to fill the vacant seat for District Court Judge. I have known Judge Harris for several years and in that time have come to respect him very much. His intellect is keen, his breadth of knowledge impressive and his commitment to service deep. I cannot think of a better combination of qualities for a District Court judge.

Roger not only has the education and professional qualifications that are suitable for the position, he also has the character and intelligence. All of these qualities combined with his experience as magistrate judge make him the perfect candidate for the position of District Court judge. Join me in voting for Roger Harris on November 6th. He has all of the elements that him the perfect candidate to meet the standards and to serve our area.

Brad Wills

Twin Falls

