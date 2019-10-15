{{featured_button_text}}
I urge you to vote for Ruth Pierce for City Council. Ruth's experience, knowledge and commitment to our community is well-documented. She has given her all to see that Twin Falls has fair and balanced representation.

Carefully weighing the issues, Ruth does her research. She engages citizens for input and advice and truly listens to their thoughts. Her service to our community is legendary.

Please join me is voting for Ruth Pierce for city council.

Nancy Taylor

Twin Falls

