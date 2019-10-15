I urge you to vote for Ruth Pierce for City Council. Ruth's experience, knowledge and commitment to our community is well-documented. She has given her all to see that Twin Falls has fair and balanced representation.
Carefully weighing the issues, Ruth does her research. She engages citizens for input and advice and truly listens to their thoughts. Her service to our community is legendary.
Please join me is voting for Ruth Pierce for city council.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Nancy Taylor
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.