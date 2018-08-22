Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am a conservative, and I have grown tired of the establishment types in the GOP. I see a growing consensus that the "state establishment" Republicans have been ostracizing their base and ignoring the important issues we share. I am breaking ranks with the so called conservatives and voting for the Democratic candidate for Idaho Governor, Paulette Jordan.

Politics in Idaho have been considered a shoe-in for most Republican incumbents as they run unopposed or have the backing of special interest donors and a corrupt good-old-boy system that facilitates a political monopoly over Idaho.

Sen. Lee Heider from Idaho’s 24th district, who violated the Idaho Open Meeting Law and Senate Rule 20 back in March of this year, has been shielded from scrutiny by the GOP majority, the Idaho Senate Leadership and an AG who is very selective in which laws to enforce.

Paulette Jordan isn’t an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but she has the potential to disrupt a system that has kept Idahoans impoverished with stagnant wages, increased cost of living and little to no medical benefits — while giving big businesses tax breaks.

So far this election cycle, Paulette has been in the Magic Valley area on at least three different occasions that I'm aware of — to meet with the citizens living here. I couldn’t say the last time I saw, heard or even remember someone running for a state office from the GOP who met with the public in the Twin Falls area, unless it was through invitation only or at a private event or country club to raise funds.

Paulette Jordan has the potential to reign in the GOP and stop its destructive behavior as we are being sold out as cheap labor and our state is is being polluted by the Department of Energy.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

David Leavitt

Twin Falls

5
2
0
0
0

Load comments