I am a conservative, and I have grown tired of the establishment types in the GOP. I see a growing consensus that the "state establishment" Republicans have been ostracizing their base and ignoring the important issues we share. I am breaking ranks with the so called conservatives and voting for the Democratic candidate for Idaho Governor, Paulette Jordan.
Politics in Idaho have been considered a shoe-in for most Republican incumbents as they run unopposed or have the backing of special interest donors and a corrupt good-old-boy system that facilitates a political monopoly over Idaho.
Sen. Lee Heider from Idaho’s 24th district, who violated the Idaho Open Meeting Law and Senate Rule 20 back in March of this year, has been shielded from scrutiny by the GOP majority, the Idaho Senate Leadership and an AG who is very selective in which laws to enforce.
Paulette Jordan isn’t an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but she has the potential to disrupt a system that has kept Idahoans impoverished with stagnant wages, increased cost of living and little to no medical benefits — while giving big businesses tax breaks.
So far this election cycle, Paulette has been in the Magic Valley area on at least three different occasions that I'm aware of — to meet with the citizens living here. I couldn’t say the last time I saw, heard or even remember someone running for a state office from the GOP who met with the public in the Twin Falls area, unless it was through invitation only or at a private event or country club to raise funds.
Paulette Jordan has the potential to reign in the GOP and stop its destructive behavior as we are being sold out as cheap labor and our state is is being polluted by the Department of Energy.
David Leavitt
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
She's got my vote.
After all the Latino demonstrations around the U.S.A, all of them wanting to have open borders and fire ICE, I'd never vote for a anything but a R in this day and age. They seem to be pretty lawless, atleast the ones I see holding up signs in the video's. They seem to be socialists, Cortez wannabe's! Fake Americans?
I'm voting straight Republican this fall. A vote for law and order and enforced immigration laws.
All that demonstrating and sign carrying, demanding things? Didn't do much for my perspective of the Latino law makers.
You're not a conservative if you can justify voting for a progressive liberal. The two ideologies are diametrically opposed in nearly every way. Read a book.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.