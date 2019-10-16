In a press release, Sen. Risch asked us all to go along with Trump's new-found policy to allow Turkey's autocrat to attack the Kurds — our allies in the Syria conflict. The Kurds were holding thousands of ISIS prisoners and lost thousands of lives for us in Syria. Trump consulted with no military or foreign policy authorities after talking to Erdogan.
What has this un-vetted decision wrought? Turkey attacked our Kurdish allies, killing and displacing many; ISIS fighters escaped; and the Kurds ended up making a deal with Syria and Russia, thus giving Russia even more hegemony in the Middle East. Plus, who will ally with us now that the world has seen how quickly we drop an ally to destruction? Great foreign policy, guys.
Risch has consistently supported the GOP Cult of Trump's pro-Russia, pro-North Korea, anti-ally stances. The GOP-Cult of Trump is dangerous for our state, our nation, our democracy and our Constitution. If we care about any of these and the rule of law, we must vote out the GOP Cult of Trump starting with our own Risch, Simpson and Fulcher in 2020, Crapo in 2022 and the man who was never a Republican but now owns them — Trump.
Dallas Chase
Boise
