I would like to ask the voters of Twin Falls County to vote "No" on the proposed $25 million jail bond. Here is why: We already pay taxes to the police to keep us safe. We then pay taxes to the county for the judicial system, judges, lawyers, etc. We then pay taxes to feed and house them.
When I asked the county assessor's office for justification for the rapid and steep increase in our property assessments, I was basically told there was nothing I can do about it. Well there is. I can vote no on every bond and levy they propose.
Here is the solution for the inmates that feel uncomfortable in the crowded jail: Try following the law, get a job and try being a responsible citizen in society.
Gary Welch
Buhl
