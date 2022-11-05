Letter: Vote no on SJR 102

On your November 8th ballot is a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution (SJR 102) granting legislators the power to call themselves back into session. Currently, the Governor is the one with the power to call a special session. Passing this amendment would change the balance of power in our government, giving the legislature even more power than it already has.

The Idaho Legislature is a part-time citizen legislature. This amendment provides no limitations on how often special sessions, costing taxpayers about $21,000 per day, may be called or how long they may last. Idaho’s part-time citizen legislature could be at risk of becoming a full-time legislature attracting career politicians who spend all of their time in Boise rather than living and working in our communities.

Although the proposed amendment passed in the House, it passed by only one vote in the Senate. Without that one vote, it would have failed. Opposition to this amendment in the legislature was bipartisan.

Please protect Idaho’s citizen legislature and balance of power. Vote NO on SJR 102.

Kathy Dawes

Moscow