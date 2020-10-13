 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote no on Rock Creek fire levy
0 comments

Letter: Vote no on Rock Creek fire levy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District is asking the voters of the district to vote for a temporary levy increase of over $600,000.00 for two years. In the May election the District's voters voted against increasing the levy. It failed to pass by fifty three percent.

The District has attempted to pass a permanent levy increase five times and have failed.

The District Is now seeking a temporary levy increase of over $600,000 for two years. The reason the district gives on the ballot is they need the money for maintenance and operating cost.

All taxing districts, counties and cities receive a three percent tax increase for maintenance and operating cost every year.

We know that the District was asking for a permanent levy increase so they could hire three more permanent firemen. Is the temporary levy going to be used to hire more permanent firemen? If so after two years were is the District going to get the $600,000 dollars from to pay for these firemen?

Will the district ask the voters for a permanent levy increase or for another temporary levy increase.

As a result of the three percent tax increase for the maintenance and operating cost by property tax goes up every year. My income is fixed I don't get an automatic three percent increase every year. My income is reduced as prices for food, medicine, taxes and other cost continue to rise. I am not the only person in this position. How can the District Commissioners even think about a properly tax increase with all the people who have lost their jobs are have had their hours reduced?

I'm asking the District's voters to vote against the temporary levy increase.

Edward A. Easterling

Kimberly

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: If you don't read
Letters

Letter: If you don't read

Letter to the editor: If you don't read, you surrender your thought process to Hollywood and the media. You don't have to think, they'll do it for you. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News