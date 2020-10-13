Letter: Vote no on Rock Creek fire levy

The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District is asking the voters of the district to vote for a temporary levy increase of over $600,000.00 for two years. In the May election the District's voters voted against increasing the levy. It failed to pass by fifty three percent.

The District has attempted to pass a permanent levy increase five times and have failed.

The District Is now seeking a temporary levy increase of over $600,000 for two years. The reason the district gives on the ballot is they need the money for maintenance and operating cost.

All taxing districts, counties and cities receive a three percent tax increase for maintenance and operating cost every year.

We know that the District was asking for a permanent levy increase so they could hire three more permanent firemen. Is the temporary levy going to be used to hire more permanent firemen? If so after two years were is the District going to get the $600,000 dollars from to pay for these firemen?

Will the district ask the voters for a permanent levy increase or for another temporary levy increase.