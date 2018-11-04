Proposition 1 proposes to adopt statutes allowing the horse-racing industry to operate casinos filled with electronic slot machines throughout the state. It will divert millions of dollars each year from Idaho’s public schools because it will reduce the income that public education receives from the Idaho Lottery, which provides millions of dollars in support of Idaho’s public schools.
As the financial reports on the lottery’s web page point out, the lottery’s annual dividend (the revenue left after expenses and payouts) is distributed to three separate funds from which public education is supported. One fund supports the maintenance and repair of more than 150 elementary schools in nearly every county — repairs such as asbestos removal, re-roofing buildings and replacing heating and sewer systems. These expenditures are critical for school safety. Another fund, the State Building Fund provides funding for construction of buildings and other facilities at state colleges and universities. The third supports local bond funding.
In fiscal year 2017, the public schools received 83 percent of the lottery’s dividend paid into those three funds — about $ 40 million. The lottery’s dividend in fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, was much larger, and the public schools should receive nearly $45 million when the allocations are made.
If Proposition 1 is approved, and the horse casinos with their electronic slot machines become established all over the state, they will divert substantial revenue from the state lottery. Probably millions. The loss of that revenue to the public schools will cause nearly every school building in the state to forego some necessary repair and maintenance because of that lost revenue. And needed buildings at the state colleges and universities will be delayed.
Proposition 1 is bad for Idaho public schools. Vote no on Proposition 1.
Robert Bakes
Retired chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court
Boise
