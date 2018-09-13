Government was never designed to be a charity. That was left to the family, churches, private organization and individuals.
This November, as voters and responsible Idahoans, we must perform meticulous research about ballot items — especially Proposition 2, Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. I care about my children and grandchildren, and I don’t want Idaho’s next generations to be crippled by debt. Ask yourself, if Medicaid is expanded: Who will pay for it? Where would the money come from? No matter how much we wish it was free, the funds to give "free" healthcare to thousands of able-bodied adults must come from someone.
Despite what Obamacare Medicaid supporters claim, Idaho would not leave money on the table by refusing to expand Medicaid. Expanding Medicaid simply will not bring Idaho tax dollars back to Idaho, because the federal government would fund Idaho’s Obamacare expansion by borrowing money.
Medicaid expansion in Idaho will add hundreds of millions (or even billions) to our country’s debt, a costly burden added to the shoulders of our children and grandchildren. Today, federal debt stands at more than $21 trillion, and balloons with each new program and government growth.
Because I’d rather not force America to borrow more foreign money for a costly program when there are other options, I advocate against Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion in Idaho.
Glenneda Zuiderveld
Jerome
