I am truly appalled by a few things that are taking place within Cassia County School District. Where do I begin?
I will first start with the bond that we are expected to be voting on next month. As a homeowner, I am sick and tired of this matter coming up before us the voters each year. I am tired of watching my property taxes climbing up each year, all due to someone not using the money wisely.
I will be truthful, I will not be approving this any longer. My kids are at a school that reopened this year, only to continue to have numerous problems within the building. A bad parking lot, a playground that is not fit for anyone and more. My children at this time have had to deal with cold classrooms, a strong odor in one classroom, a kitchen that should have been also remodeled and a gym that needed to be redone as well. And my list could go on and on.
Next, we are dealing high-ranking district officials who are overpaid and a school board who have been attacking certain employees, teachers, school site administrators and others. And worse, these people will call patrons, homeowners, voters, parents, etc., liars, fakes, phony people and more. This coming from the two high-ranking district officials and school board members. If anyone is a fake, liar or phony, it is them. They have all been verbally attacking certain employees by lying about them and firing them.
Time to stop these acts by them and be honest with the communities that they serve. Vote "No" on the bond for Cassia schools.
Mario Gonzalez
Burley
