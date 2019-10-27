{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As a realtor, leader, entrepreneur, and experienced city councilwoman, Nikki Boyd is an obvious choice for Western Magic Valley Realtors to endorse. Nikki’s prior experience of being very involved with her realtor associations has given her the skill set to be an effective councilwoman and leader of our growing community. She has proven this over the past 20 years.

She understands the work required to research issues brought before the council and makes informed decisions on these issues. As a realtor, she understands representation and that she represents the entire city of Twin Falls and makes clear decisions with the citizens best interest in mind. As an entrepreneur and businesswoman, Nikki understands budgets and how city council decisions affect the pocketbooks and bank statements of the businesses and citizens of Twin Falls.

Nikki has earned a lengthy list of accomplishments, awards, designations and certifications. She is a life-long learner and is a student of life. Nikki Boyd has proven herself as a vice mayor and city councilwoman over the past term for the city of Twin Falls. She has represented you well. Vote Nikki Boyd for Twin Falls City Council.

Ryan Swinney

Twin Falls

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments