It’s important to hold our elected officials accountable when they promise one thing and do another. Words come and go, but votes are on the record. They’re tallied in black and white and affect our families’ lives. When lawmakers don’t keep their word, they don’t deserve our vote. I know Muffy Davis, and I trust her to keep her promises if she is elected.
The legislature has been working on the Medicaid expansion issue for years. All the while, healthcare costs are going up and people are going without healthcare, often with very serious consequences. Rep. Steve Miller voted against expansion in 2016. He claimed that we needed a federal waiver system to expand health coverage.
In 2017, the Idaho Department of Insurance developed that waiver system. Prior to the 2018 legislative session, Miller said he would support the expansion with those waivers. Then he turned around and voted against it.
In last week’s Idaho Mountain Express, he said that, despite promising to vote for the expansion, he voted against it simply because his political “higher ups” told him to. In this election, Miller has not supported Proposition 2, the Idaho citizens’ initiative to make that health care expansion a reality.
Muffy Davis is running for the Idaho Statehouse to help bring healthcare costs down and ensure working Idahoans get access to affordable healthcare. She is someone who won’t be told what to do by any political party boss. She knows it’s time for someone we can count on when it comes to healthcare and other important issues that affect our families.
Vote Davis for your health and your family’s future. Vote Davis for action.
Patti Dorr
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.