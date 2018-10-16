Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I would like you to consider voting for Muffy Davis for District 26 representative. She is knowledgeable, hardworking and very tuned in to her constituents' (us) desires and considerations. She supports increased funding for education and increased access to Medicaid. She also believes that public lands should be kept in public ownership for access and long-term viability.

These goals are in stark contrast to her opponent, Miller, who for six years has voted against education spending and Medicaid availability and for his own personal agenda in privatizing our public lands for corporate gain. This is in direct violation of our state and U.S. constitutions which he has sworn to uphold.

It is time for a representative who actually represents us instead of his own agenda.

Alan Reynolds

Ketchum 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments