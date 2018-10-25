As an independent livestock operator and lifetime public land hunter, I have become increasingly concerned with Rep. Steve Miller’s actions in the legislature in recent years. Most Idaho legislators have figured out that bills threatening our public lands are deeply unpopular in the state, and particularly in District 26, which depends on a mix of tourism and agriculture to prosper. Not Rep. Miller who was actually the sponsor of the lone anti-public lands bill (HB 608) introduced last session. Thankfully, rationality prevailed, and the bill didn’t pass.
Our public lands are managed for multiple use, and these competing demands often create a difficult situation for the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, frustration for users and impaired land health. As a grazing permittee, I believe that collaboration with other users and the agencies will ultimately get us a better answer than the intimidation and brute force methods we’ve seen from Cliven Bundy and his extremist followers.
It was disturbing last year to see Rep. Miller welcome members of the Bundy crew to the Statehouse and sign a letter in support of those recently accused of federal crimes. Miller also supported new trespass legislation (HB 658) strong-armed through the legislature by a few wealthy and powerful landowners, without any input from public land users.
We deserve better representation in District 26. We need someone who will work to make sure we all have a voice in public lands management and support our local economies by ensuring those lands remain in public hands.
Join me in voting for Muffy Davis for representative in District 26.
Tom Page, Big Creek Ranch
Hailey
