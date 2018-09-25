Vote Muffy Davis for District 26 Representative
As population grows in Idaho, our need for open space and public lands will follow.
Transferring public land to state control is a bad idea for the following reasons: First, it’s unconstitutional. Beyond that, grazing and resource extraction (mining and logging) would fail to cover the financial requirements to properly manage federal land under state control.
The state of Idaho simply lacks the staff and financial resources that the federal government can muster. Federal in lieu of tax payments to western counties would be lost under any transfer to state control, and the state has no budget to replace those payments.
Issues related to the environment such as fires, water/air quality degradation, loss of wildlife habitat, roads in roadless areas and the spread of invasive weeds would harm the lands we all care about.
Once those financial pressures mount, the state can, and has demonstrated in the past that it will, sell those lands and we would lose our access. The Idaho Legislature is misguided when it considers taking over the public lands owned by all Americans.
Fresh thinking by Muffy Davis will help end this debate. Vote Muffy Davis for Idaho State House Nov. 6.
Jim Rosenfeld
Ketchum
