Vote for Republican District 26 candidates Steve Miller, Mike McFadyen and Julie Lynn. They understand that people are moving to Idaho — especially from the west coast — because of our conservative family values, attractive pro-business environment and limited government growth.

Julie, Mike and Steve will work to improve education, health care and transportation. They will promote all of the positive aspects of the Gem State. You can trust them to protect Idaho values with the lightest touch of regulations possible. Exercising fiscal responsibility, they will carefully consider the best uses of your hard-earned tax dollars.

Vote for common sense in the Idaho Legislature.

Dale Ewersen

Bellevue

