I have been a teacher for thirty years in Idaho schools in a variety of roles: K-fifth Title One teacher; first, second and third grade teacher; library director; literacy specialist; music and performing arts teacher/director. My passion is teaching and helping young lives learn not only all the basics, but to love learning.
I am aware of the progress, the needs and challenges in our educational system. Without question, I will be casting my vote for Steve Miller for District 26A in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Steve has worked tirelessly on JFAC (Joint Finance Appropriations Committee) for the past six years to allocate funds towards encouraging effective spending for education. He raised children in Idaho who have gone on to successful careers in the military, medicine, farming and engineering. Steve is a legislator who believes in giving school districts more local control of how they spend their state funding. He is an intelligent individual who works for our schools to assure that students have the educational tools they require. He believes in accountability in education, giving districts more local control. He supports Idaho students to be competitive in the workforce and successful in higher education.
Steve has the experience, knowledge and commitment to work diligently for the people of Idaho. Please join me in voting to re-elect Rep. Steve Miller, District 26A.
Lora Silver
Hagerman
