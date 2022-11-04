 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Mike Pohanka for State House Representative for District 26 Seat A

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Citizens of Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine counties: You could be some lucky people to have Mike Pohanka as your Representative.

Mike was born and raised in Twin Falls and nearby Jerome. He started his career picking rock on the family farm, and later worked for his godfather in the custom hay business. He was that kid who bagged your groceries at Buttreys, and worked his up to Assistant Manager. He worked for Idaho Power for 30 years as your meter reader, and possibly coached your child in little league baseball or football. Mike went on to be an adjunct instructor and a full time assistant professor of economics at College of Southern Idaho. He served as a Reserve Deputy and Chaplin for the Jerome County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Patrol. Mike is a man of many talents, who served each position to the fullest. He and his wife Susan of 44 years have two children and ten grandchildren. Of all his accomplishments, his family is his biggest pride and joy. Mike is a dedicated lifelong public servant. He is a leader who you'd love to have as your neighbor and represent you in Idaho's complex issues. A strong work ethic and a strong faith in families and communities are inherent in Mike's character. You will feel good about having your voice heard, protecting democracy, and keeping Idaho strong by casting your vote on November 8th. Vote Mike Pohanka for State House Representative for District 26 Seat A.

Rob & Karen Rogerson

Eden

