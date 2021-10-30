Letter: Vote Mike Allred for Twin Falls City Council

Regarding Candidate Mike Allred for City Council. Yes, he's the guy you've seen with the chicken. Mike has been an active and productive member of our community for years. But, more importantly, Mike is a standard of liberty. The primary reason he entered the race was to stand up for individual rights, property rights, and to stop any mandates that the council has considered in the past. This alone is reason enough to vote Mike Allred for City Council. Everyone should know Mike Allred lives by the ideals of the Constitution. Everyone has the right to work, the right to property, the right to worship your religion, the right over your body, the right of expression, etc., etc. Candidate Mike Allred is actively involved with volunteer and charitable activities. Each week, he participates as a youth leader, over a group of boys, which includes one of my own. He teaches them the values you would expect a boy to learn in order to become an honest man. He regularly assists the refugee program, helping them join our culture as productive members of Twin. He has given his time and talents to properly support and welcome them into our charitable city. Mike Allred, admittedly, is running against other good people who share similar values, but with the frightening changes that are happening nationally, we need someone with the courage to boldly say, "Not here. Keep Twin Falls, Twin Falls." He is a blue collar entrepreneur and understands the common man, he is one. So I'm going to vote for liberty, by voting for Mike Allred, and would urge you to do the same.