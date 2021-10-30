 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Mike Allred for Twin Falls City Council

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Regarding Candidate Mike Allred for City Council. Yes, he's the guy you've seen with the chicken. Mike has been an active and productive member of our community for years. But, more importantly, Mike is a standard of liberty. The primary reason he entered the race was to stand up for individual rights, property rights, and to stop any mandates that the council has considered in the past. This alone is reason enough to vote Mike Allred for City Council. Everyone should know Mike Allred lives by the ideals of the Constitution. Everyone has the right to work, the right to property, the right to worship your religion, the right over your body, the right of expression, etc., etc. Candidate Mike Allred is actively involved with volunteer and charitable activities. Each week, he participates as a youth leader, over a group of boys, which includes one of my own. He teaches them the values you would expect a boy to learn in order to become an honest man. He regularly assists the refugee program, helping them join our culture as productive members of Twin. He has given his time and talents to properly support and welcome them into our charitable city. Mike Allred, admittedly, is running against other good people who share similar values, but with the frightening changes that are happening nationally, we need someone with the courage to boldly say, "Not here. Keep Twin Falls, Twin Falls." He is a blue collar entrepreneur and understands the common man, he is one. So I'm going to vote for liberty, by voting for Mike Allred, and would urge you to do the same.

People are also reading…

Sincerely,

Jaren Thompson

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: If you want to believe the "big lie" go ahead but do you need to destroy any decent morals that are left in our community?

Letter: Disappointed

Letter: Disappointed

Letter: Politics aside I find the behavior of our former president totally unacceptable. Even more unacceptable are those who continue to support him, after witnessing his behavior.

Letter: Fed up

Letter: Fed up

I am personally fed-up with the Democrats and the Republicans, of which I am a supporter. Every year it is a debacle to pass a budget. They ha…

Letter: Spineless Republicans caving to Dems

Letter: Spineless Republicans caving to Dems

Letter: We are rapidly becoming a Socialist/Marxist hellhole. The Biden Administration is working to destroy our independence, our Bill of Rights, our economy, our energy, our Judeo-Christian heritage, our military and our culture.

Letter: Absolute freedom is no freedom at all

Letter: Absolute freedom is no freedom at all

"Do your kids go to school, public or private? Do you follow code when you build or add-on to a house? In these — and in many other instances — we comply with laws written to help our community meet common needs in a safe, reasonably ordered, effective way."

Letter: Flipping Little

Letter: Flipping Little

So sad to see Governor Little sell his soul to gain Trump’s approval. I thought he was reasonable in navigating the complexity of the Covid pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News