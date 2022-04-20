Letter: Vote McGeachin

Vote Janice McGeachin for Idaho governor. She is a Constitutional conservative and would not have locked down Idaho. Governor Little locked down the state for two years and in the process violated his constitutional oath of office by violating our individual Bill of Rights. He selectively closed down mostly small businesses while allowing the big box stores to remain open. He closed down most schools and churches. Citizen and legislature input was ignored.

Lt. Governor McGeachin defended our Bill of Rights when she stopped both mask and vaccine mandates with an executive order ( which she can legally do) when Little was out of the state. Of course, Little rescinded both when he returned to continue his dictatorial violation of our rights.

McGeachin believes that NO one should be forced to have a medical procedure like a vaccine against our will. The Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for businesses to require a vaccine as a condition of employment. Despite that ruling Little vetoed an Idaho legislature bill passed by nearly a two-thirds majority that prohibited mandatory employee vaccinations. Senator Jim Patrick voted to support the governor's veto. Vote Glenneda Zuiderveld for Idaho Senate to replace Patrick.

Please support and vote for Janice McGeachin for governor. She has been endorsed by President Trump who received 70% of Idaho votes. She will not lock down Idaho and defend our individual Constitutional rights. She will make a great governor.

Kathy Thomsen

Buhl

