During my time as principal of Camas County Schools, I have had the pleasure to observe and work closely with Mike McFadyen. I find him to be very dedicated to our students and to our district. Mike is a man of integrity and is devoted to his family, friends and community. I trust Mike implicitly because he is a man of his word.
I have never met anyone who has such a strong desire to be a positive influence nor have met someone who will drop anything to help a neighbor or a friend like Mike does. He has spent countless hours unleashing his talents throughout our schools in an effort to improve our facilities, and he takes offense to any offer of compensation. He also volunteers as a cook, has substitute taught and has hosted successful field trips aimed at igniting our students’ interests in science and technology.
I haven’t had the opportunity to work with the other District 26 legislative candidates as closely as I have with Mike McFadyen. I have heard great things about all of the candidates, and it is my understanding that we are fortunate to be well represented.
However, I do know Mike McFadyen very well, and I know that he is not only capable of representing my community, but he will get to know the needs of all of the communities he represents. He will listen to your concerns and he will be your strongest advocate.
If he is elected as a District 26 legislator, I stand behind my statement that he will do the job and do it well.
Nathan Whittle, K-12 Principal,
Camas County Schools
