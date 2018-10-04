Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
I am voting for Linda Wright Hartgen. I know her personally. She and I see the world the same way, share the same values, and both of us have rock solid moral values. She is the person I want to represent me in the state legislature.

An issue near and dear to my heart is the right to keep and bear arms. Linda recently received an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association, while her opponent earned a "D." Idahoans, please pay attention to this. If Linda's opponent cannot trust us to have guns, how can we possibly trust Ms. Silver with anything.

Linda is a complete package. She is smart, conservative and intensely loyal to Idaho. Please join me in voting for the best person to represent our special corner of the world. Please get off the couch and go vote for Linda Wright Hartgen, Representative, District 24B.

Don Zuck

Twin Falls

