If you don’t believe Idaho is a fantastic state, then ask yourself “Why are so many people moving to Idaho?” Let’s keep Idaho the fantastic state it is by casting our votes for Linda Hartgen for the House 24B position. Pick up one of her campaign flyers and read about her. Her background will convince you to vote for her.
And don't forget to vote for all the Republicans Nov. 6. Keep Idaho fantastic.
Ruth Fixsen
Twin Falls
