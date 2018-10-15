Vote Linda Wright-Hartgen for House seat 24B
As a resident and voter in Twin Falls County, I am casting my vote for Linda Wright-Hartgen. Linda’s credentials and integrity are unquestionable. She has been a dedicated and involved member of this community for many, many years. She hasn’t just emerged recently in an effort to obtain votes. She has well-documented community engagement over the past several decades.
Her tireless efforts are greatly appreciated, as are the goals she has articulated to represent all of us in District 24 Seat B. Linda’s dedication to professionalism and being a positive voice for Twin Falls has won my support.
I believe she will be a true advocate for all of us, and that she will help ensure that every voice is heard and represented in our community. I wish her the very best on Nov. 6, and I urge my neighbors and friends to cast their vote for Linda Wright-Hartgen.
Lucy Wills
Twin Falls
