I have known and worked with Linda Wright Hartgen since my first day in the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office 25 years ago. You will not find a finer, more dedicated or more capable public servant.
She has served the people of Twin Falls County faithfully, first as county clerk from 1990-1991, then as the Fifth District Trial Court Administrator from 1992-2015. In both jobs, she served with honor and distinction.
I worked with Linda from 1993 until her retirement in 2015. During that time, I came to know Linda as a woman of enormous capability, energy and integrity. Linda was willing and able to tackle any problem that arose in our court system and was always able to bring her creativity to bear to solve it.
As our state representative for Legislative District 24, Linda will put that same energy and dedication to work for Twin Falls in the state capitol.
Please join me in voting for Linda Wright Hartgen on Nov. 6.
Grant Loebs
Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney
