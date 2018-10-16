Try 1 month for 99¢
I would like to encourage you to vote for Linda Wright-Hartgen as your representative for Idaho House 24B.

Linda worked as the district trial court administrator for many years. In that capacity, she was instrumental in helping develop drug, mental health, DUI, child protection and juvenile drug courts to help with problem-solving in the judicial system.

She is, and has been, an active participant in many local community organizations, serving in many different capacities. Her faith, integrity, common sense, and family-life values would make her an asset in representing our area in the Idaho House.

I urge you to vote for Linda. Most importantly, I urge you to vote in the election on Nov. 6.

Elaine Wright

Twin Falls

