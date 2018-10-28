I will be voting for Linda Wright Hartgen, whom I have personally known for many years. Besides being highly qualified to serve if elected to Idaho House 24B this November, her integrity, judgement and ability to communicate have earned her respect from those who have worked with her in one of her many community and church leadership capacities.
Be sure to read her amazing resume. I believe she will be one of Idaho's most valued legislators.
Martha Mead
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.