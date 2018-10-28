Try 1 month for 99¢
I will be voting for Linda Wright Hartgen, whom I have personally known for many years. Besides being highly qualified to serve if elected to Idaho House 24B this November, her integrity, judgement and ability to communicate have earned her respect from those who have worked with her in one of her many community and church leadership capacities.

Be sure to read her amazing resume. I believe she will be one of Idaho's most valued legislators.

Martha Mead

Twin Falls

