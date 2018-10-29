I am writing to convince you all to vote for Linda Wright Hartgen as your representative in District 24. I have known Linda for longer than I can remember. What I do remember is the honorable way in which she has always presented herself.
Although Linda is a first-time candidate for public office, she has had the opportunity to fill in for her husband during legislative session when her husband Steve was recovering from illness. However, Linda has had a life full of experiences that will contribute to her ability to act as a legislator of Idaho.
Linda grew up in the Magic Valley in a family that valued serving God and helping their neighbors. She has been active in community organizations, serving where there was a need. Linda worked and assisted in managing a farm while raising children. Later, Linda worked as the county clerk and later as the Fifth District Trial Court Administrator for approximately 23 years before retiring.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Linda Wright Hartgen on (or before) Nov. 6.
Jim Sommer
Twin Falls
