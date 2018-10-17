I am writing this letter in support of Linda Wright Hartgen for representative to District 24B. I have known Linda for many years, having watched her honorably serve as the administrator of the Twin Falls District Court.
I know her to be conservative, honest, trustworthy, devoted and intelligent. She takes the time to look at issues thoughtfully and has the courage to make prudent decisions. She supports the right to keep and bear arms, and she also promotes a fiscally responsible Idaho which I truly appreciate.
I encourage you to please vote on Nov. 6 after studying the issues and casting a vote for the best candidate — Linda Wright Hartgen, representative, District 24B.
Terry C. McCurdy
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.