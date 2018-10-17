Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing this letter in support of Linda Wright Hartgen for representative to District 24B. I have known Linda for many years, having watched her honorably serve as the administrator of the Twin Falls District Court.

I know her to be conservative, honest, trustworthy, devoted and intelligent. She takes the time to look at issues thoughtfully and has the courage to make prudent decisions. She supports the right to keep and bear arms, and she also promotes a fiscally responsible Idaho which I truly appreciate.

I encourage you to please vote on Nov. 6 after studying the issues and casting a vote for the best candidate — Linda Wright Hartgen, representative, District 24B.

Terry C. McCurdy

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments