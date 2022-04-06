Letter: Vote Lanting and Dixon

Greg Lanting and Chenele Dixon are definitely my picks for state representative from this area. Chenele has been involved with community support for as long as I’ve known her and makes good decisions met for the well being for all of us. Greg has a long history involved in politics being on the city council for many years. They both listen to their constituents actively seek input on important decisions.

All that being said, both are incredibly supportive of law enforcement. They understand the current attitude in this country of negative attitudes toward law enforcement and do their best to make my job as easy as possible. They trust me to make good decisions for the safety of everyone and will ask if there is something they don’t understand.

I wholeheartedly support them and ask everyone voting to do the same.

Tom Carter

Twin Falls

