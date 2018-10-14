Try 1 month for 99¢
As a service member and native resident of Idaho, I’d like to personally endorse Kristin Collum for the position of lieutenant governor. Kristin Collum exemplifies the qualities we need in our leaders. She is humble, hard-working, patriotic and exceptionally qualified.

Kristin’s time as both an enlisted soldier and a commissioned officer ensures an experience of hard work, dedication and effective problem-solving. As a tech leader in Idaho, Kristin has the knowledge and experience to manage Idaho’s economic growth. Kristin also has the rural background that will keep her connected with the people she represents.

We need a strong voice that will represent data-driven solutions in our government. Kristen Collum has shown dedication to this idea and will fight for real solutions to make Idaho stronger for Idahoans.

Eli Weston

Boise

