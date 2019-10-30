I had worked with Jan Rogers for 20 years before I retired from the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. She is fair and has played a vital role in bringing economic success to the city of Twin Falls for over 20 years, including bringing thousands of new jobs for our citizens. Her integrity and success in working with various leaders and entities has been recognized at the state level: she was awarded Idaho’s Economic Development Leader of the year in 2017 and honored as an Idaho Woman of the Year in 2018. Jan will bring a proven and needed set of skills to the Twin Falls City Council. I hope you will join me in voting for Jan Rogers Nov. 5.
Jan Pyle
Twin Falls
