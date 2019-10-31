{{featured_button_text}}
Jan Rogers personifies leadership and integrity. She is a proven leader who has demonstrated openness and understanding of many key issues affecting our community. Over the many years I have known her, she has always promoted smart economic development. Her past efforts have resulted in creating jobs for our residents and a positive influence on our local and state economies. It comes as no surprise that she has received state awards for her outstanding leadership.

Having served on the city council for six years, I have first-hand knowledge of what it takes to be a successful contributor. As a member of our city's governing team, you will find Jan Rogers to be a responsive, attentive, open and effective leader.

Please join me in voting for Jan Rogers on Nov. 5.

David Johnson

Twin Falls

