Letter: Vote Husbands for Hailey Council

To keep our Hailey City Council moving forward on vital issues, Heidi Husbands is the best choice for Seat 1.

I’ve known Heidi for several of her 30 years in our valley.

As a Wood River High School US History and AP Government teacher, her drive as a professional encompasses more than just the immediate learning community.

She is a committed educator who expects no more of her students than of herself. When Heidi required her AP students to be involved in local, state, and federal government, she felt compelled to be involved as well. So in 2019 she shared her interest to serve in any capacity with City administrators. She was honored when Mayor Burke called to find out whether Heidi would be interested in assuming the mayor’s newly vacated seat.

In the two years Heidi has held this office she has worked to provide affordable housing, the 60 units at the old Blaine Manor site and Parcel O in Woodside. In addition, she has voted to keep the City’s mask mandate, to hire a resiliency planner to address sustainability, and to mitigate climate change involving all City departments, regional partners, and community stakeholders. As the current liaison to the Hailey Library Board, she helps address their concerns at council meetings.

Heidi’s biggest concern is for the health and safety of our community. She has lived off River Street for 22 years, where she bikes along that route on her way to school. She knows firsthand how dangerous this has become as more growth requires better infrastructure for pedestrian and bike friendly paths. River Street could use one similar to Myrtle Street and one that would be easily plowable by the City in winter for people to walk instead of drive.

Vote for Heidi Husbands for Hailey City Council.

Darlene Dyer

Hailey

