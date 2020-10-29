 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for unborn children
Letter: Vote for unborn children

I don’t like discussing policies but this time I feel compelled to write about this election. Never before has there been such a huge difference between political parties when it comes to the unborn children in our country.

The past 47 years our country has killed 61,628,584 unborn babies. That is ten times the number of jews Hitler killed in WWII. Our country has regressed several millennia to the times of paganism and barbarism when children were sacrificed to mythological gods. Now we are sacrificing unborn children on the altar of personal rights.

The only way this infanticide can be stopped is to vote for the party that tries to protect the unborn. If we continue murdering our unborn children then our country is doomed.

Dale Hammond

Kimberly

