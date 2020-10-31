Letter: Vote for Toone

Dear Editor

I am writing in support of Sally Toone’s reelection to the Idaho House of Representatives.

Sally is both a cattle rancher and a highly respected educator. With this background, she brings broad experience to many legislative issues as a knowledgeable spokesperson for all of us whose livelihood comes from the land and our rural communities. She is also a voice for the important needs of our educators and our children in Idaho schools.

As Idaho experiences rapid growth, many of our newcomers come from urban areas. They are often unfamiliar with issues of open space, wildlife, agricultural cycles and land/animal relationships. Sally brings her experience and credibility to all these issues helping new neighbors separate the wheat from the chaff and better understand the issues under legislative consideration.

Add to this her years of experience as an educator. She understands the needs of our children and now the needs of our parents who have become their children’s educators in this time of coronavirus. She also gives voice to the needs of our teachers and administrators who have devoted their lives to our children.