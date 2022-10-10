 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Tom Arkoosh

We are supporting Tom Arkoosh for Idaho's next Attorney General. We have both known Tom for many years. Tom grew up in Gooding and has spent his professional career in Idaho serving Idaho's citizens.

Wendy was in the House of Representatives for many years and got to know Tom who was in her legislative district. He was a good source on water and agriculture issues. Tom has had years of experience in dealing with State agencies on licensing as well as the rule making and regulatory processes. Wendy worked with Tom on some of these issues.

Chuck, as a farmer and State Senator, spent many years working on water issues for the state of Idaho. Chuck found Tom to be knowledgeable, fair and honest in the search for collaborative solutions to Idaho's water issues.

We believe that Tom is the right person for the job. He's thoughtful, a good listener and has incredibly broad public and private experience. He has served as a county prosecutor and litigator, but what both of us like about Tom is that he is a proven believer in the rule of law which our democracy is founded on. He will be the people's lawyer, not beholden to groups with far right agendas. We urge you to vote early, starting October 17, or on Tuesday, November 8. Make your vote count. Vote for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General.

Wendy Jaquet, Democrat

Chuck Coiner, Republican 

Ketchum

