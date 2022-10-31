Letter: Vote for Terry Gilbert

Terry Gilbert is an outstanding and perfectly suited candidate to become our Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction. He passionately believes that a healthy democracy requires quality public schools. Because he has been in the trenches in education in Idaho his whole career, he understands the issues small and large, urban and rural, high tech and hands on. Terry holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in educational fields. His opponent does not. Terry has worked in schools at all age levels. He understands how to support students and teachers in their unique situations across the state. He honors all stakeholders: students, teachers, parents, administrators and citizens at large.