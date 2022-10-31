 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Terry Gilbert

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Dear Editor,

Terry Gilbert is an outstanding and perfectly suited candidate to become our Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction. He passionately believes that a healthy democracy requires quality public schools. Because he has been in the trenches in education in Idaho his whole career, he understands the issues small and large, urban and rural, high tech and hands on. Terry holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in educational fields. His opponent does not. Terry has worked in schools at all age levels. He understands how to support students and teachers in their unique situations across the state. He honors all stakeholders: students, teachers, parents, administrators and citizens at large.

Terry not only supported the Quality Education Act for Idaho, increasing K-12 funding, but he will make sure, as the Superintendent of Public Instruction, that its components are actually implemented. “Public monies for public schools” is his campaign motto. He opposes removing resources from the public education system and supports effective education for all Idaho students.

Having taught educational ethics to incoming teachers, Terry is quite clear that the School Superintendent position is not a partisan job. He walks what he talks and lives by his ethical code. Vote for Terry Gilbert! It’s a vote for education.

Victoria Roper

Educator M.Ed.

Former Idaho Teacher of the Year

