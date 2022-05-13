Letter: Vote for Steve Miller

I ran briefly for the seat currently sought by Steve Miller in district 24B. As a former competitor, I got to know all of the candidates very well. I appreciated when running against Steve as an opponent, that he valued running an honest, decent and fair campaign. Steve treated me with respect from the beginning.

I endorse Steve for three reasons:

1. Experience. Steve has spent most of his adult life in public service, including 6 years previously in the legislature. He has an unmatched reservoir of experience and wisdom.

2. Character. I observed personally that honesty and treating people well is something that is very important to Steve. I really appreciate this. Our politics need this.

3. Platform. Steve is a farmer. He appreciates the value of hard work and governance. It is easy to throw stones. It is much harder to govern. I feel Steve can listen to all sides when deciding what is best for his constituents.

It has been said, “winning an office is temporary; character is eternal.” I feel Steve embodies this ethos.

I enthusiastically endorse my friend Steve. He’s a valuable asset to our district and to our State.

Brian M. Tanner

Twin Falls

