Letter: Vote for Steve Miller in the Republican Primary Election

I encourage Republicans to vote for Steve Miller in the Republican Primary Election for House Seat 24-B. Steve has a long history of public service as a state legislator, county commissioner and soil conservation district leader.
We worked together for many years in the Idaho Republican Party. I respect Steve for his integrity, character and work ethic and am confident he will be an outstanding representative for rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas Counties.
Steve offers practical solutions with a strong dose of common sense. I wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy and election.
Respectfully,
Dale Ewersen
Littlefield, AZ