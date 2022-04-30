 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Steve Miller in the Republican Primary Election

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I encourage Republicans to vote for Steve Miller in the Republican Primary Election for House Seat 24-B. Steve has a long history of public service as a state legislator, county commissioner and soil conservation district leader.

We worked together for many years in the Idaho Republican Party. I respect Steve for his integrity, character and work ethic and am confident he will be an outstanding representative for rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas Counties.

Steve offers practical solutions with a strong dose of common sense. I wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy and election.

Respectfully,

Dale Ewersen

Littlefield, AZ

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reward for rape!

Letter: Reward for rape!

Letter: What twisted mind spawned that cockamamie idea? Even worse, Idaho’s loony legislature passed that devilish bill. Then, instead of vetoing it, the governor weaseled and signed it, while acknowledging that it probably will be challenged in court. 

Letter: Taking Idaho Farmer’s Precious Water

Letter: Taking Idaho Farmer’s Precious Water

Letter: We have been overwhelmed by the number of Brian Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers.

Letter: Taking Idaho Farmer’s Precious Water

Letter: We have been overwhelmed by the number of Brian Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News