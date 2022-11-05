 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Steve Miller, Chenele Dixon and Glenneda Zuiderveld

I would encourage Twin Falls Times-News Patrons to vote for Steve Miller, Chenele Dixon and Glenneda Zuiderveld in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8th.

These three dedicated individuals have proven to work diligently for our conservative values here in Idaho. They promise to continue to work toward keeping this state a desirable place for families to raise children and grandchildren and protect abundant water resources while valuing our right to bare arms, caring about our recreational lands, holding true to American Patriotism, encouraging improvement in education and preserving parental choices. These three Dedicated Leaders come from Strong Idaho Backgrounds and have raised their families here in the Gem State. All three candidates are well suited to represent our rural areas and agricultural lands with their experience, positive leadership qualities, abundant years of volunteer service, conservative values and dedication to preserving our natural resources, Please vote Tuesday, November 8th for Steve Miller and Chenele Dixon for our District 24 Representatives and Glenneda Zuiderveld for District 24 Senator. Thank you for taking the time to read my Times News Editorial Opinion. May God Bless You!

Lora Silver

Hagerman

