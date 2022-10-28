Letter: Vote for Ron Taylor. Your vote counts.

I have known Ron Taylor personally and professionally for the last ten years. I know these things to be true: He is honest and fair. He is keenly intelligent. He is an unbiased attentive listener; even if you are on the other side of the aisle, he will consider what you have to say. He is community minded but not in anyone’s pocket. He remains calm during chaos. I have observed his clear, strong, focused leadership as a paramedic in a major medical crisis. As a retired firefighter Ron literally knows how to work under fire and put others before himself. Transfer all these qualities into a seat in the senate and you have the kind of true, courageous political leadership that created the backbone of our democracy, the backbone that seriously needs stabilizing and re-balancing now more than ever before