Letter: Vote for Ron Taylor. Your vote counts.

I have known Ron Taylor personally and professionally for the last ten years. I know these things to be true: He is honest and fair. He is keenly intelligent. He is an unbiased attentive listener; even if you are on the other side of the aisle, he will consider what you have to say. He is community minded but not in anyone’s pocket. He remains calm during chaos. I have observed his clear, strong, focused leadership as a paramedic in a major medical crisis. As a retired firefighter Ron literally knows how to work under fire and put others before himself. Transfer all these qualities into a seat in the senate and you have the kind of true, courageous political leadership that created the backbone of our democracy, the backbone that seriously needs stabilizing and re-balancing now more than ever before
As citizens of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties, it is important that we elect someone who is accessible and will be an effective conduit for our voices at our state Capitol. Ron will fight for healthcare and adequate housing for all, which will help essential workers as well as the employers who require their services. He will work to protect our treasured public lands from being sold to individuals and corporations. (This will benefit ALL users of public lands.) He will say “aye” to legislation that brings real, sustainable tax relief to the middle class, not just an occasional throw-the-dog-a-bone tax rebate. And he cares deeply about education, about lifting Idaho’s per student spending off its dead-last national ranking.
Ron Taylor is the best candidate for District 26 State Senate Seat. Please vote for him on November 8. Your vote counts.
Rosemary Cody
Hailey